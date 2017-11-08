Man arrested after 3-hour stand-off with Police in Prosser

A Prosser man is in custody following a 3-hour stand-0ff with police Tuesday night.

According to a press release form the Prosser Police Department, officers were called out the Canyon Drive Apartments off of Anna Street at about 7:24 pm to investigate after a man reportedly threatened to shoot another person.

Officers say 28-year old Zachary Latham threatened to shoot a neighbor in the head. Officers tried talking to Latham, who refused to comply and told police to get a warrant.

While officers were on the scene, Latham’s 37-year old girlfriend contacted police and claimed that Latham was intoxicated and had also threatened to kill her before PD’s arrival.

The Benton County Sheriff’s deputies and SWAT team members arrived on scene to assist Prosser Police.

The suspect was contacted by phone and advised that faced felony harassment charge and needed to leave the apartment, but he refused.

Prosser Police Officers obtained an electronic arrest warrant authorizing them to enter Latham’s apartment to arrest him, but Latham surrendered before the warrant could be executed.

Latham was booked into the Benton County Jail for felony harassment.