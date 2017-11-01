Man arrested, accused of assaulting reporters, candidate

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) – A man suspected of assaulting a Yakima City Council candidate and two television reporters was arrested after a five-hour standoff.

The Yakima Herald-Republic reports police used flash-bang grenades, tear gas and less-lethal projectiles before sending in a police dog to force the man out of a house Monday.

Police say the man approached the reporters Monday morning as they were interviewing candidate Jason White at an intersection.

KAPP-TV reporter Maria Leal told the newspaper the man was yelling and left but then returned, swearing, throwing a bottle at them and pulling a knife which he raised in a threatening way.

She says the group ran and the man went into a nearby home.

A police dog was sent into the house. Police say the man, who was bitten by the dog, was taken into custody without further incident and taken to a hospital.