Man arrested after attempted break-in

A 20-year old man is in custody after he was seen running from a Kennewick business early Monday morning.

Kennewick Police officers say they responded to Castle Megastore shortly after midnight in response to an alarm. When they arrived at the business on Columbia Center Blvd., they found that the front glass door had been smashed.

Witnesses told police they saw a man run to the nearby Super 8 Motel. Officers found the suspect, Cody Williamson, trying to hide in the hotel lobby.

Williamson was arrested and charged with burglary.