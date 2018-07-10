Man arrested for allegedly starting wildfire in Benton County

Benton County fire crews were called out to the scene of a wildfire at Locust Gove and C. Williams Road early Tuesday morning.

The blaze was initially reported to be about 10 acres in size.

According to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, they found 43-year old Michael David Burges parked near the fire, and interviewed him.

He allegedly admitted to lighting firework and starting the blaze.

Burges faces charges for DUI, and could face additional charges related to the fire.