Man arrested after threatening ex-girlfriend

A brief manhunt led to the arrest of a man in Kennewick Thursday night after the suspect called a crisis response hotline.

“He disclosed that he was thinking about harming his ex-girlfriend, and also facilitated some sort of a threat against the facility of crisis response,” said Officer Chris Littrell with the Kennewick Police Department.

Littrell says the call initially went to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, because the suspect started out somewhere in the county. As he traveled to Kennewick, Kennewick Police were notified and joined in the search for the man, and also located the victim to ensure that she was safe.

“We were able to locate the suspect, to detain him without anyone getting hurt,” said Littrell. ”

Officers and Deputies found 39-year old Bryan P. Ahn parked at Keewaydin Park at about 5:30 pm. His vehicle was impounded, and Ahn is expected to face charges for felony harassment.