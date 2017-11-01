Man dead following shooting at Yakima apartment complex

Yakima Police were called out to a shooting at an apartment complex on South Fair Avenue Tuesday night, where they found a 20-year old man suffering from a gunshot wound.

According to a press release from the Yakima Police Department, the victim was taken to a hospital where he died Wednesday morning.

Investigators say the victim’s 18-year old friend was handling a gun when it fired, hitting the victim. The teen is being held for suspicion of manslaughter.