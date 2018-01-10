Man dies after hit by van on rural Pasco road

A man is dead after deputies say he was hit by a van Wednesday morning on a rural Pasco road.

Sergeant Monty Heber with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says on Clark Road about a mile west of Glade, deputies were called out around 6:00 a.m. after a driver was believed to have hit the man on the road.

“We arrived, it’s an adult male that was deceased in the roadway and everything else is ongoing at this point. Pasco PD is assisting with the total station 3-D, taking photos of the scene and reconstructing the scene at this point,” says Heber.

Clark Road is back open, after being shut down for a few hours Wednesday. We will continue to follow this story and bring you the latest updates.