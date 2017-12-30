Man enters guilty plea in 2013 schoolteacher slaying

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) – A 30-year-old Moses Lake man has pleaded guilty to a lesser murder charge in the 2013 death of a central Washington schoolteacher.

The Yakima Herald-Republic reports that Marty Grismer entered an Alford plea Dec. 21 in Yakima County Superior Court to second-degree murder in the death of Desiree Sunford. She taught art at Wapato Middle School.

Prosecutors dropped an aggravated first-degree murder charge in the plea deal. The Alford plea means he maintains his innocence but acknowledges prosecutors have enough evidence to convict.

Prosecutors plan to recommend 15 years in prison when Grismer is sentenced Jan. 8.

Authorities allege that Grismer fatally shot Sunford in her Yakima home to keep her from learning that her husband may have gotten another woman, who was his friend, pregnant.

Detectives also found a gun barrel at Grismer’s workplace. Experts said it was a match for the markings found on bullets at the crime scene.