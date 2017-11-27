Man could face charges after goose shot, killed at Columbia Park

The Benton County prosecutor’s office is considering charges against a man who is suspected of shooting and killing a goose at Columbia Park last week.

A witness saw the man shoot the bird from his car on Wednesday. Officers say they found a dead banded goose in the park, which appeared to be shot with a small caliber round. Wildlife officers say they’re familiar with the possible suspect, whose father and grandfather are known poachers.

The suspect denies shooting the goose, but admits he was in the area at the time the bird was killed.