Man faces charges after threatening to kill two kids at Kennewick hotel

A man faces charges after he threatened to kill two children in a Kennewick hotel.

Officers say they got multiple phone calls a man was walking up and down the hall of the La Quinta Inn Sunday night threatening to kill his two kids.

Police say they responded and knocked on the door but no one answered. Officers say due to the nature of the situation they got into the room and found Bernardino Garza and two 9-year-old boys unharmed. Police say the two kids were hiding under the sheets of one of the beds.

They said Garza was watching them while their mom was at a concert. The boys told police the man started yelling at them and when police knocked on the door, the man told them to be quiet.

Officers say the man was booked on misdemeanor threats and obstructing. Officers say a judge set bail at $10,000 and approved no contact orders for both children.