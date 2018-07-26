Man in custody after allegedly abducting Tennessee teen

Virginia State Police(BRISTOL, Va.) — The man who allegedly abducted a teenage girl in Tennessee was arrested Thursday morning, shortly after authorities issued an Amber Alert.

The FBI’s field office in Knoxville, Tennessee, announced via Twitter that Richard Tester, 52, was in custody and that Grace Olivia Galliher, 17, was found “safe.”

Tester allegedly abducted Galliher from her hometown of Bristol, Tennessee, Tuesday afternoon.

Tester was believed to have been traveling with Galliher in a blue 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer with a Tennessee license plate. They were last seen Wednesday night at a motel in Marion, Virginia, about 50 miles away from the teen’s hometown, police said.

Virginia State Police issued an Amber Alert for Galliher Thursday morning, saying she was believed to be in “extreme danger.”

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.