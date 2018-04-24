Man injured in crash after fleeing traffic stops

A motorcycle rider was taken to the hospital to be treated for a possible broken leg and other injuries after a crash Tuesday afternoon.

According to Benton County Sheriff’s Deputies, another deputy noticed the man driving unsafely with a passenger, and committing a minor traffic infraction Tuesday morning. The deputy tried to stop the bike, but the driver fled the scene. The deputy followed the bike, with lights flashing, for about a mile before ending the pursuit.

A short time later, a Kennewick Police officer noticed the bike and tried to pull it over, though there was no passenger on the bike at that point. Again, the motorcycle fled, and the officer did not pursue.

Not long after that, another Kennewick Police officer spotted the man on the motorcycle and attempted a traffic stop. The officer pulled back and reported to dispatchers that the driver was headed down 3rd from Highway 397.

Within a few minutes, dispatchers received a call about a motorcycle accident at the corner of 3rd and Yew in Finley.

When officers arrived, they found that the motorcycle had apparently struct a utility pole at a curve. The driver then apparently crossed the road and collapsed into a yard as a result of his injuries.

Deputies did not release the man’s name at the accident scene, but said they believe he has a suspended license, and possibly warrants out for his arrest.

The suspect was transported to the hospital with a possible broken leg and other injuries. The incident is under investigation.