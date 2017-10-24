Man killed in shooting possibly Yakima high school student

Police in Yakima are investigating a shooting that killed a man Tuesday morning.

Yakima Police say they were called to the 300 block of South 7th street to find a man lying near the sidewalk with gunshot wounds. He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. The incident happened in the same block as a January 2015 homicide, but law enforcement acknowledge little is known yet about the victim because he was not carrying any ID on him.

Officers say no arrests have been made in the case. This is the 12th murder in Yakima this year and the 21st in Yakima County.

Two schools in the Yakima Public School district, Adams Elementary and Washington Middle Schools, were placed on a lockdown Tuesday morning because of the shooting, according to the district.

The district later posted on Facebook they were “deeply saddened to learn of the death of a Davis student today. Our hearts go out to the family.” It is unclear if the two cases are related, but several people commented on Facebook that the student was the one killed in the shooting.

The school district continued to state school counselors are available to address student concerns. Officials say due to the nature of the “off-campus” incident, a heavier police presence will be at schools in the district, including Davis.