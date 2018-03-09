Man pleads guilty to shooting death of missionary student

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) – A 29-year-old man has pleaded guilty to the shooting death of a Tieton missionary student.

The Yakima Herald reports that 29-year-old Saul Llamas Rios pleaded guilty on Thursday to the October 2016 death of Trae Olyer.

Yakima County Sheriff’s deputies said Oyler was coming from a youth Bible study with two other students when Rios pulled alongside and fired three shots into their car. One bullet struck Oyler in the neck and killed him while his friends were unharmed.

Rios also pleaded guilty to felony harassment for making threats to kill his girlfriend in an incident on the same day as the shooting.

Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic says he and defense attorneys have agreed to a recommendation that Rios be sentenced to 27 years in prison.