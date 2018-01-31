Man pleads not guilty to Yakima River Canyon shooting death

ELLENSBURG, Wash. (AP) – A Washington man has pleaded not guilty in the shooting death of a woman whose body was found in the Yakima River Canyon.

The Yakima Herald reports that 24-year-old Christopher Almaral pleaded not guilty on Monday to a charge of first-degree murder in the death of Stephanie Curtis.

Kittitas County Sheriff Office investigators say the 34-year-old Curtis had been found dead Jan. 7 with two gunshot wounds.

A probable cause statement says detectives tied alleged gang activity by Almaral to Curtis’ death.

Almaral remains jailed in lieu of $1 million bail.