Man removes his own testicles, police say he was “confused.”

Kennewick Police were called out to the 900 block of N. Kent Place Friday night after someone reported seeing a man cutting up a small animal.

When officers arrived, they found a man with blood on his hands and pants.

According to a police report, the man had used a pocket knife to cut off his testicles.

He then wrapped the testicles in some newspaper, and placed them in the yard of a home on West Entiat.

Officers went to the location and recovered the item and gave them to medics.

Police say the man was detoxing from alcohol, and “confused about his actions.”

He was taken to an area hospital, and mental health services was notified.