Man suspected in 2 Pasco murders pleads not guilty

PASCO, Wash. (AP) – A 42-year-old man suspected of killing two people in Pasco has pleaded not guilty.

The Tri-City Herald reports Hector Orozco Jr. is accused of killing 39-year-old Demetrius Graves and 82-year-old Bonnie Ross on Feb. 14.

Investigators say the victims, who were attacked within 10 hours of each other, suffered slow and agonizing deaths.

Orozco pleaded innocent to four felony charges in Franklin County Superior Court on Wednesday. He was also charged with five other counts.

Court documents say Orozco had been out of jail for less than two days when the attacks occurred.

His trial has been scheduled for April 23 but is expected to be pushed back.

Prosecutor Shawn Sant says the investigation remains active.