Man wanted in 2016 Washington shooting arrested in Arizona

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) – Authorities in Phoenix have arrested a 28-year-old man believed to have been involved in an October 2016 shooting in Wapato.

The Yakima Herald-Republic reports that Jose Agustin Silva was arrested Wednesday.

Silva was wanted for attempted first-degree murder, assault and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Court documents say Silva shot a Wapato man on Oct. 1, 2016, while the man was visiting a friend. The injuries as a result of the shots were not life threatening.

Wapato Police Chief Dave Simmons confirmed the arrest, but wouldn’t provide information about the circumstances surrounding it or what was next for Silva.

Officers are still looking for 22-year-old Daniel Acevedo who they say was with Silva at the time of the shooting.