Man wanted in connection with credit card fraud investigation

Richland Police are looking for this man in connection with the fraudulent use of several credit cards.

Posted By: Jenna Kochenauer February 19, 2018

Investigators with the Richland Police Department need your help identifying a man in connection with a fraudulent credit card case.

Police have surveillance photos of a man who went into the Richland Walmart on Friday, February 16, 2018, at about 11 AM, and made purchases with several cards.

The cards were from several victims who’s cards were possibly skimmed.

The man wanted in connection with a credit card fraud case in Richland may be driving this truck.

The suspect was driving a newer model red or maroon pickup, possibly a Chevy or GMC crew cab with custom, full length gold or silver running boards.

If you have any information please call 509-628-0333 or email [email protected]

