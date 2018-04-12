Man wanted in connection with Pasco robbery

Pasco Police are looking for a man who walked into a Pasco business Thursday morning, and demanded money at gunpoint.

The man, wearing sunglasses, a black stocking cap, black hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans approached the clerk with an item to purchase… then displayed a handgun.

The clerk handed over some cash and the suspect fled the scene.

One person was detained and questioned in regard to the theft, and was released.

Officers used K9s to try trailing the man, but weren’t successful.

Police say the suspect has a neck tattoo which wasn’t visible on surveillance photos that were released.