Richland Police are looking for a convicted child rapist who has failed to register as a sex offender.

Elmer Leroy Hovermale, 57, was convicted of first-degree child rape in 1998 for sexually assaulting a 6-year-old boy.

Hovermale also goes by the name “Mo,” and has a tattoo of an eagle with a rose on his right bicep.

Anyone with information about where he could be is asked to contact police.