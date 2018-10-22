Man wanted on child rape charges arrested in Arkansas

A man wanted in Franklin County for allegedly raping a child is in custody in Arkansas.

Pasco Police say US Marshals found 53-year old Johnny Lee Hill in Benton, Arkansas October 17th, after being on the run for more than 15 months.

Police in Pasco had originally posted Hill’s photo on their facebook page in July 2017, saying the man faced charges for child rape and failure to register as a sex offender.

He’s being held in Saline County, Arkansas without bond while he waits to be extradited to Washington.