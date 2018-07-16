Man with $45,000 in ecstasy crashes into police cruiser while fleeing

Portland Police Department(PORTLAND, Ore.) — A poorly driving alleged drug dealer’s escape from police lasted just minutes on Sunday when he crashed into a Drug and Vice Division car with $45,000 in ecstasy in his possession.

Police in Portland, Oregon, said they were conducting a narcotics investigation when they spotted a suspect’s vehicle at a Jack in the Box fast-food restaurant.

After pulling into the parking lot, the suspect tried to flee — only to plow his car into a K9 officer’s car bringing an end to the chase immediately after it started.

Toren Paul Flom, 25, was taken into custody by Portland police after he was found with 458 grams (just over a pound) of MDMA, better known as ecstasy or molly, in his crashed car, police said. A subsequent search of his home found an additional 115 grams of the drug.

In total, police said the haul amounted to 2,865 “street doses” worth about $45,000.

Flom was charged Sunday with delivery of MDMA, possession of MDMA, attempt to elude by vehicle and reckless driving.

No police officers, including the police dog, were injured in the car accident.

