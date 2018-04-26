Many recreational areas in the Columbia Gorge remain closed after 2017 wildfires

Clear skies and warm weather draw outdoor enthusiasts to the Columbia River Gorge, but visitors are being cautioned to honor areas that are closed because of dangerous conditions.

Many trails, parks and roads operated by the U.S. Forest Service, the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department and the Oregon Department of Transportation remain closed because of the devastating impact of the 2017 Eagle Creek Fire. These areas are still dangerous and will not reopen to the public until they are safe.

Recreational officials say the closures allow the damaged areas to recover their health, and also protect public safety. Rocks, limbs, and trees continue to fall, and crews are working on restoration and recovery projects, so many of the closed areas are also active work zones. Trespassing into closed areas could cause work delays and injuries.

More than 1,000 cubic yards of debris have fallen on the closed section of the Historic Columbia River Highway in the last four weeks alone. Hikers, bikers or motorists violating these closure points put themselves in danger and may be subject to fines.

The following areas are open for public recreation:

Many other recreation sites east of Bridal Veil and west of Starvation Creek State Park on the Oregon side of the Columbia River Gorge remain closed, including the Historic Columbia River Highway between Ainsworth and Bridal Veil. Rocks continue to fall in the area and there is no timeline yet for re-opening. Contractors and public agency staff are working to open trail segments and will issue public announcements as these areas open.

Law enforcement officials — Multnomah County Sheriff and the Oregon State Police – may very well cite people with criminal trespass when they choose to enter a closed area. The penalty could be up to a $1,000 fine and being lodged in jail. Since September, the Forest Service has issued 65 trespass citations, not counting written or verbal warnings. Each citation carries a $280 fine.

Visit alternative destinations on the Washington side of the Columbia River Gorge and other options within 75 miles of Portland to help relieve the pressure on the Gorge and give it time to heal. To explore other destinations, visit Travel Oregon (http://traveloregon.com), the U.S. Forest Service (www.fs.usda.gov/crgnsa), Friends of the Columbia Gorge (http://gorgefriends.org), or other partner websites.

For the areas that are open, the U.S. Forest Service and Oregon Parks and Recreation Department remind visitors that crowding will be heavier than normal. Park only when there’s room and it’s safe to do so. Respect private property near public lands. More tips on how to have a safe and responsible visit to the Gorge can be found at http://ReadySetGorge.com.