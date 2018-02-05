Mattawa police search for man possibly connected to a dozen burglaries

A man is on the run after Mattawa Police say he is believed to have stolen from a business and may be connected to over a dozen other similar cases since Christmas.

Police Chief Joe Harris says the most recent break-in was January 29th at Flores y Regalos El Clavel off the 400 block of Government Road and they are now circulating security camera pictures of the suspect.

The suspect is described as male, and between 5′ 8″ to 6′ and weighing 160-180 pounds. Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to please contact the Mattawa Police Department at 509-932-4112 or e-mail: [email protected]