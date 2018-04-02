Meacham man faces several charges after car theft, assault

One man is in custody after allegedly stealing two vehicles Sunday morning.

According to Hermiston Police, a resident who lives in the 1000 block of SW Larkin Court reported that a vehicle had been stolen.

The victim told police he had hitched a trailer carrying a car to his truck, then stepped inside his house for a moment.

When he went back outside, a masked suspect was sitting in the driver’s seat of his truck.

The pickup doors were locked so the victim stood on his running board and ordered the suspect to get out of the vehicle. Instead of getting out, the suspect allegedly sped away with the victim still on the running board. The truck’s owner was thrown from the vehicle, causing some minor injuries. He was later treated and released from the hospital.

This incident was captured on the victim’s video surveillance system, and officers identified the suspect as 24-year-old Bryce Dickinson of Meacham. Dickinson was arrested and booked into the Umatilla County Jail. He faces charges for Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Assault in the Second Degree, Reckless Driving, two counts of Theft in the First Degree, and one count of Theft in the Third Degree. The victim’s vehicles were recovered.

When Dickinson was arrested, Police say he had other possible stolen items in his possession, related to a separate case.