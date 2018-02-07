Mead man arrested in online child sex sting operation

A 43-year-old man from Mead faces charges after he thought he was talking with a girl, but it turned out to be detectives.

The Southeast Regional Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force say Johnathan Holden attempted to meet “the girl” at both a Richland restaurant and then at a park Tuesday with the intent to take her to a hotel for sexual relations, but instead the police task force arrested him.

Officers say they later searched the man’s hotel room to find evidence related to the crime.

Holden has now been booked on charges for Attempted Rape of a Child in the 2nd degree and Communication with a Minor for Immoral Purposes.