Meals on Wheels receives donation from local auto dealer

Mid Columbia Meals on Wheels received a $30,992 donation from McCurley Subaru and Subaru of America on Tuesday.

It’s part of the Subaru of America Share the Love event organized by McCurley.

The donation marks the largest donation McCurley has provided the local charity, with all the money going to help provide meals for some of our community’s most vulnerable citizens.

“We’ll exceed 200,000 meals next year, so we have to have the money to provide those meals,” said Grant Baynes, Executive Director for Mid Columbia Meals on Wheels. “These kinds of relationships are the only way we can keep doing what we’re doing.”

John Inman with McCurley says the dealership’s employees also donate their time to deliver meals.

“Their opportunity to volunteer and deliver these meals has really changed a lot of their lives,” Inman said Tuesday. “To get to know some of our local community, the people that are in need, and how special those people are.”

This is the eighth year that Subaru of America has organized the Share the Love event, donating more than $50 million to charities across the US.