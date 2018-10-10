Mega Millions jackpot climbs over $500 million with no winner on Tuesday

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — The Mega Millions jackpot climbed north of half a billion dollars after no one won the big prize in in Tuesday night’s drawing.

The winning numbers were 20-22-39-54-60 and a Mega Ball of 18. The next drawing will be Friday night for a prize of a $548 million — the third-largest in the game’s history. The cash prize option will pay out $309 million.

Four tickets matched all five white balls to earn the second prize, and 37 matched four white balls and the Mega Ball for a third-place prize.

The drawing on Tuesday would have granted the winner the sixth-largest Mega Millions jackpot in history.

The $470 million prize came with a $265.3 million cash payout option, according to Mega Millions.

The winning numbers from Friday night’s drawing were 27, 28, 32, 41 and 69 for the white balls and 12 for the gold Mega Ball.

No tickets purchased matched all six of the numbers drawn on Friday night, but two second-prize tickets, which matched all of the white balls were sold in California and the other in Kentucky, according to Mega Millions.

Thirty tickets matched four white balls for a $10,000 prize, and three of those tickets are each worth $20,000 because the purchaser included the optional Megaplier, which is an additional $1 in most states.

There were 1,357,503 winning tickets at all prize levels in the Oct. 5 drawing, according to Mega Millions.

Three winning tickets in Illinois, Kansas, and Maryland shared the largest Mega Millions jackpot ever, which grew to $648 million in March 2012.

The winning ticket for the historic $1.58 billion Powerball jackpot in January 2016 was drawn in Florida.

The state of New York has sold the most Mega Millions jackpot winnings in game history, with 35 wins in the last 16 years.

California is in second place, with 30 wins in its 13 years of participation in the game, and New Jersey comes in third, with 20 winning jackpot tickets sold since 2002.

