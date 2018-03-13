Men arrested in Kennewick standoff now charged with murder in Spokane

Spokane Police have filed murder charges against two men who were arrested in Kennewick over the weekend.

The men were wanted in connection with the shooting death of a man who was found dead in a car in a hospital parking lot Thursday.

Marcus A. Areval, 33, faces second degree murder, first degree attempted robbery, and drive by shooting charges. Ramiro E. Sanchez, 22, faces second degree murder, second degree unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, and first degree attempted robbery charges.

The men are being held without bond at the Benton County Jail.

Spokane Police are still investigating the murder after someone drove a car to Holy Family Hospital with a gunshot victim dead inside. The car was found shortly after officers were called out to investigate a report of gunshots fired near N. Nevada and E. Hoffman.

The two suspects were arrested over the weekend in Kennewick after authorities spotted the car matching the description of a vehicle seen leaving the scene of the shooting.