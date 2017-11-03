Missing Oregon teen could be in Eastern Washington with Pasco man

Detectives are looking for a 15-year-old Oregon girl who ran away from her home and could be with a man suspected of sexually abusing her.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said Annieka Vaughan, 15, ran away from her home in Aloha on October 30, 2017.

Detectives said she could be with 23-year-old Zachary Petersen from Pasco who was named a suspect in a sexual abuse investigation. Detectives said Annieka is the alleged victim in that case.

Deputies with Benton County Sheriff’s Office in Washington state say Vaughan reported being sexually assaulted by Peterson on Sept. 28. They say Vaughan and Peterson know each other.

Pasco Police say Peterson also disappeared on Oct. 30th. Before leaving, deputies say he called a crisis line in Washington, and may be suicidal.

Annieka is described as 5-foot 9-inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, with brown shoulder-length hair and brown eyes. She was enrolled at Aloha High School for about two weeks in October.

Petersen is 5-foot 10-inches tall, about 150 pounds, with buzzed brown hair and brown eyes.

Petersen may be driving a white 1998 Ford F-250 extended cab truck with Washington license plate C20874C. Detectives said his last known location was the Portland area, but they think he could also be headed to Seaside, Oregon or Sacramento, California.