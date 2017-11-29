Moses Lake home hit by several bullets while adults, kids inside

Officers are investigating after several bullets hit a Moses Lake home in a drive-by shooting early Wednesday morning while several adults and kids were sleeping inside.

Police say it appears the shots came from a car that took off before officers arrived. They say no one inside the home off Buell Drive was hurt and they were able to obtain surveillance video from the incident.

The home is known to law enforcement and police say the homeowners were unhelpful in obtaining information about the incident or what a possible motive might be.

We will continue to follow this story and bring you the latest information.