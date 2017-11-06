Moses Lake man arrested for illegal pot grow

A 42-year-old Moses Lake man is behind bars after deputies say he had an illegal marijuana grow and sales operation at his Moses Lake home.

Based on a tip from a deputy, the Grant County’s Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team says they opened an investigation on 42-year-old Cesario Huerta of Moses Lake. Last Wednesday, deputies served out a warrant in the 1600 block of North Frontage Road East.

Deputies say they found 99 plants, 50 lbs of processed marijuana, 10 firearms and a gun silencer. Huerta now faces charges including manufacturing marijuana and possession of marijuana with intent to deliver.

Deputies say Huerta told them that at one time he had considered becoming a licensed marijuana producer, but decided not to due to the start-up cost and red tape.