Moses Lake man arrested for sixth time in the past year

A 30-year-old is back behind bars after Moses Lake officers say an off-duty cop spotted a car he knew to be stolen out of Othello.

Officers say they were called out around 1 o’clock yesterday afternoon, and pulled over the car at North Stratford Road. Since there was a handgun in the car when it was stolen, all four people inside were taken into custody.

The driver, Daniel Simpson, was arrested for an outstanding warrant, which police say is the sixth time they have arrested him in the past year.

He will now face additional charges including possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of heroin, as well as the DOC warrant. A search warrant will be served on the vehicle Thursday, and additional charges are possible.