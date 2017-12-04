Moses Lake police bust drug trafficking operation, eight arrested

Officers arrested more than eight people after busting a drug trafficking operation at a Moses Lake motel.

After serving out search warrants Friday night at two rooms off the 900 block of W. Broadway, Moses Lake police found two illegally possessed pistols, meth and heroin.

Officers say they also placed two rooms under surveillance and ended up arresting several others who arrived to purchase drugs.

Moses Lake officers say the warrants were part of ongoing investigations into the sales and use of illegal drugs in Moses Lake, and more cases are expected.