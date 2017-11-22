Moses Lake woman arrested again, a week after being released from jail

A 21-year-old Moses Lake woman has been arrested for allegedly stealing antique watches and trying to sell them on Facebook.

Moses Lake officers say Brittany Strong was also released from jail just last week for allegedly stealing about 400 pieces of mail from over 100 homes the area and being caught with heroine paraphernalia.

Officers say they received several tips from Facebook that Strong was trying to sell two antique gold watches. Officers say because of her recent activity, the somewhat unique watch and the owner’s initials engraved on the back, officers were able to tie the watches back to a May burglary.

An officer showed the posted pictures to the owner, who positively identified the watches as stolen. They then posed as buyers of the watches and met in the parking lot in the 900 block of N. Stratford Road shortly after midnight. A passenger in the car, Timothy Riggins, 28 from Othello, was arrested on a Department of Corrections warrant. Additionally, a firearm was seen on the passenger seat floorboard of the vehicle. Both Strong and Riggins are convicted felons, and both denied knowledge of the gun. A search warrant will be served on the vehicle to recover the firearm as well as any other evidence.

Officers say both people will now face numerous charges.