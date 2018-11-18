Much-needed rain on the way for California later this week

ABC News(NEW YORK) — The fire danger in California continues on Sunday, but firefighters in the region are about to get a needed respite.

A red flag warning is in effect for the Sacramento area, near the Camp Fire, due to low relative humidity and the potential for wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph. This will not only make it difficult to fight existing fires, but could spread new fires if they were to ignite.

But rain is on the way for the West Coast beginning late Tuesday night. This is extremely good news for the firefighting efforts in California. Also, this will help alleviate the widespread air quality issues in the state.

The bad news is too much rain on the scorched ground could cause mudslides and debris flows. It is important to watch the progression of the pattern as some areas could see several inches of rain by the end of the week.

Cold travel outlook for eastern US

Another cold blast is on the way for one of the busiest travel days of the year.

Wind chill values will be below zero in northern Minnesota on Wednesday morning, while 20 degree wind chills extend as far south as Kansas City, Missouri, and Nashville, Tennessee. Boston and New York will feel like the teens and 20s, and a few record-cold values are possible on Tuesday morning in the Plains and upper Midwest.

Though it will be cold in the Plains and Northeast, the weather is looking good overall for both road and air travelers across the majority of the country.

There are select trouble spots due to the threat of rain, including the Pacific Northwest through central California and south Texas along the Gulf of Mexico.

Mild weather will stick to the southern half of the country.

