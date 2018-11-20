Multiple fatalities in New Jersey mansion fire: Officials

WABC-TV(COLTS NECK, N.J.) — There have been multiple fatalities at a house fire in Colts Neck, New Jersey, officials said Tuesday.

The Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office said in a tweet it “is on scene at a fire in Colts Neck with multiple fatalities. Firefighters still working on fire. Stay tuned for more details.”

Firefighters responded to reports of a fire at a mansion on Willow Brook Road in Colts Neck around 1:30 p.m., ABC-owned station WABC-TV reported.

The prosecutor’s office is investigating this fire along with another fire at 27 Tilton Drive in Ocean Township that occurred at around 5:20 p.m. this morning, Ocean Township police and the prosecutor’s office told ABC News.

The home in Ocean Township is owned by a relative of the registered owner of the house in Colts Neck, authorities said.

Both fires appear to be suspicious, according to authorities.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

