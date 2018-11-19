Multiple victims injured in shooting near Chicago hospital, police say

iStock/Thinkstock(CHICAGO) — Multiple people have been injured in a shooting near a Chicago hospital, according to police.

Law enforcement swarmed the scene near Mercy Hospital and Medical Center after shots were fired near 26th Street and Michigan Avenue, Anthony Guglielmi, chief communications officer for the Chicago Police Department, wrote on Twitter.

“At least one possible offender is shot,” Guglielmi said on Twitter.

Additional details were not immediately available.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.