Did your name make the list? Kadlec releases top baby names

Chances are you may either have or know someone with a new bundle of joy and if they are named either Emma or Liam they have the most popular names for last year at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

The hospital says 2,800 babies were born this year at the hospital. Surprisingly, the most popular baby girl name at the hospital in 2016, Sophia, dropped to number 5 this year. The top boy name in 2016, Alexander, did not make it into the top 10.

Below is the top ten names for each gender, did your name make the list?

GIRLS

Emma Abigail Camila Emily Olivia Sophia Ava Isabella Charlotte Harper

BOYS