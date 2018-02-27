National Pancake Day benefits regional hospitals caring for sick children

Tuesday is National Pancake Day and IHOP locations in the Tri-Cities are participating as a way to raise donation for an organization that helps children in need of medical treatment.

Guests at IHOP get a free short stack of buttermilk pancakes today, and in return, the restaurant invites diners to make a donation to Children’s Miracle Network.

“The cool and unique thing about CMN is that 100 percent of your dollars and donations stay local to help babies and kids here in Central Washington,” said Josh Munson, director of Children’s Miracle Network program.

Proceeds from this event benefit the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit and Pediatric Department at Virginia Mason Memorial, as well as programs and services at Yakima’s Children’s Village, which serves Central Washington children with special health care needs and their families.

Since 2006, IHOP’s National Pancake Day has raised $15 million to provide life-saving treatment, programs and medical equipment for children.

IHOP locations on Road 68 in Pasco and on Canal Drive in Kennewick are participating in the fundraiser from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.