Navy considers expanding state park use for training

SEATTLE (AP) – The Navy is considering using more Washington state parks along the coastline for training its special operations forces.

The Seattle Times reports a draft proposal calls for the possible use of 29 parks in the state for stealth training exercises for Navy SEALs.

The Navy currently has a permit to conduct training exercises at five state parks.

Navy Region Northwest public affairs deputy Sheila Murray says the training would not interfere with normal park operations.

Using the parks for training exercises requires approval from the state Parks and Recreation Commission. The Navy has not yet submitted a permit request to the commission.

State Parks and Recreation spokeswoman Virginia Painter says the department “would be concerned about anything that would affect the visitor’s experience, environment and safety.”