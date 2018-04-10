Neighbor rescues 72-year old man from burning mobile home

Fire officials say there appeared to be no working smoke detectors inside the mobile home that was destroyed by fire in Finley Monday night.

Benton County Fire District #1 responded to the fire at Finley and Bowles Roads at around 9:30, where they found a mobile home fully engulfed in flames.

Public Information Officer Tracey Baker says it was a neighbor across the street was awake and noticed the flames.

He helped the 72-year old man and two dogs inside the trailer to get out.

The homeowner did suffer some smoke inhalation and was treated at the scene, then taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Baker said the cause of the fire hasn’t yet been determined.