New charges filed against Harvey Weinstein

Kevin Hagen/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. announced Monday that new charges have been filed against disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein.

A grand jury has charged Weinstein with an additional count of criminal sexual act in the first degree for a forcible sexual act against a third woman in 2006 as well as two counts of predatory sexual assault, a felony that carries a minimum sentence of 10 years and a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

