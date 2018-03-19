PENDLETON, Ore. (AP) – A tally of the homeless in four Eastern Oregon counties found 557 people without a permanent shelter – 10 times more than a year ago.
Advocates say the surge likely reflects a major undercount in last year’s point-in-time census.
Nearly all the homeless were in Umatilla County, which includes Hermiston and Pendleton – the most populous cities in Eastern Oregon. Homeless were also counted in Athena, Milton-Freewater and Echo.
Nearly 50 homeless people were found in Morrow County, mostly in Heppner. The other counties in the survey – Gilliam and Wheeler – had no documented homeless population.
Case managers for Community Action Program of East Central Oregon tell the East Oregonian newspaper that the organization added more volunteers to get a better picture of the area’s homeless situation. They went to where the homeless gather, from churches to The Salvation Army to the banks of the Umatilla River.
Be the first to comment on "New count finds 557 homeless in Umatilla, Morrow counties"