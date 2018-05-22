New eruption from Kilauea in Hawaii

Mario Tama/Getty Images(PUNA, Hawaii) — Kilauea, the volcano in Hawaii that began erupting almost three weeks ago, exploded again Monday evening, authorities said.

The latest eruption occurred around 5:51 p.m. local time, according to the Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency, citing a report from the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory.

“Eruptive lava activity at multiple fissures continues with one flow entering the ocean,” the agency said in a post on Facebook. “Fissure 22 continues to produce most of the lava feeding the flows.”

Lava from Fissure 22 has reached Puna Geothermal Venture property and “county, state, and federal partners have been collaborating closely to monitor the situation and work with PGV to ensure the safety of the surrounding communities,” the agency wrote in its post.

Residents nearby should be prepared to leave the area, as gas levels remain high.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.