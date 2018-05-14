New fissure opens up on Hawaii’s Big Island in wake of dangerous volcano eruption: Hawaiian Civil Defense

U.S. Geological Survey via Getty Images(HONOLULU) — Another fissure has opened up on Hawaii’s Big Island, ripping through the ground in the wake of the dangerous eruption of the Kilauea volcano, the Hawaiian Civil Defense said on Monday.

This marks the 19th fissure since May 3, when the volcano first erupted.

The eruption has destroyed homes and forced evacuations. Fissures have caused lava to shoot into the air and leave behind steam that can be seen rising through cracks in roadways.

The Hawaiian Civil Defense said the latest crack opened in the Lanipuna Gardens subdivision between the 15th and 16th fissures.

Lanipuna Gardens residents are urged to be cautious of active volcanic eruption and gas emissions, the Hawaiian Civil Defense said.

President Trump has declared a major disaster in Hawaii following a request by the state’s governor. The order will make federal funding available to supplement state and local recovery efforts.

