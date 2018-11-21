New Jersey mansion fire being probed as quadruple homicide

WABC(COLTS NECK, N.J.) — A blaze that ripped through a New Jersey mansion and killed four people, including two children, is being investigated as a homicide, according to law enforcement sources.

Paul Caneiro, the brother of Keith Caneiro who was found dead along with his family in their Colts Neck mansion, was arrested and taken into custody on charges stemming from another suspicious fire at his home early Tuesday.

It is not immediately clear if he’s connected to the fatal blaze at his brother’s home.

