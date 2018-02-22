New permit would allow more pollution from Boardman plant

BOARDMAN, Ore. (AP) – A natural gas-fired power plant in Boardman run by Portland General Electric would be allowed to emit more than three times more carbon monoxide and eight times more smog-causing pollution if a new permit is approved.

The East Oregonian reports Thursday that PGE can emit 99 tons of carbon monoxide a year at the Carty plant under the Department of Environmental Quality current air quality permit.

The new permit would increase that to 324 tons a year.

PGE spokesman Steve Corson says the plant would still be within federal standards for air quality.

Dan Serres, conservation director with the environmental organization Columbia Riverkeeper, called the higher amounts “eyebrow-raising.”

Corson says the manufacturer of the plant’s turbine found that starting and stopping the machine emitted more pollution than initially projected.