New year, new bundle of joy for Pasco family

This new year marked the start of a new chapter in a Pasco family’s life.

Arely Renteria-Ponce and Alexander Lopez rushed to the hospital in 2017 and on Jan. 1, 2018, brought the first baby of 2018 into the world at Kadlec in Richland.

The hospital says the Tri-Cities’ first baby, Yael Renteria-Ponce was born at 12:22 a.m. He weighed in at 6 pounds, 15 1/2 ounces and was delivered by Dr. Tomas Hernandez.

The new parents received a $50 gift card to the Kadlec gift shop along with a special New Year’s bear. Hospital officials say all babies born at Kadlec on New Year’s Day also received a specially-made blanket from the Kadlec Auxiliary sewing group.