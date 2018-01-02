latest News

New year, new bundle of joy for Pasco family

Arely Renteria-Ponce and Alexander Lopez welcome their new son into the world on New Year's Day. (Courtesy: Kadlec Regional Medical Center)

Posted By: Maecy Enger January 2, 2018

This new year marked the start of a new chapter in a Pasco family’s life.

Arely Renteria-Ponce and Alexander Lopez rushed to the hospital in 2017 and on Jan. 1, 2018, brought the first baby of 2018 into the world at Kadlec in Richland.

The hospital says the Tri-Cities’ first baby, Yael Renteria-Ponce was born at 12:22 a.m. He weighed in at 6 pounds, 15 1/2 ounces and was delivered by Dr. Tomas Hernandez.

The new parents received a $50 gift card to the Kadlec gift shop along with a special New Year’s bear. Hospital officials say all babies born at Kadlec on New Year’s Day also received a specially-made blanket from the Kadlec Auxiliary sewing group.

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Be the first to comment on "New year, new bundle of joy for Pasco family"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*